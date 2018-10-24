Ruling, Opposition Lawmakers Plan to Visit N. Korea, US

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean ruling and opposition lawmakers plan to visit the stalled Gaeseong Industrial Complex in North Korea next week.Two ruling Democratic Party, one opposition Bareunmirae Party and one Justice Party lawmaker are joining the trip.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is not joining the excursion.Chung Dong-young, chairman of the minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace, says the visit will be made in three groups, with specifics still under discussion.Chung says a group of lawmakers will also visit the United States on November 14th to discuss denuclearization and diplomacy with North Korea.