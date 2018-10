Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Ministry says it is striving for a multiparty declaration to formally end the Korean War before the end of this year.Spokesman Noh Kyu-duk discussions are ongoing between the two Koreas and other related countries in establishing a peace regime on the Korean peninsula.U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton recently suggested a second North Korea-U.S. summit won't be held before early 2019, raising doubts that an end-of war declaration may be possible this year.