S. Korean, US Civic Groups Discuss N. Korean Human Rights at UN Headquarters

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean and American civic groups on Wednesday held a forum on North Korean human rights issues at the UN Headquarters in New York.The forum, marking the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, was held ahead of the UN’s move to adopt a new resolution on the North Korean human rights issues.U.S. Deputy Ambassador to the UN Jonathan Cohen also attended the forum and criticized the North Korean regime for oppressing its people over the past 70 years.He pointed out that North Korea has continually rejected criticism from the United Nations over its human rights abuses.