Japanese Gov't Documents Deny Tokyo's Sovereignty Claim to Dokdo

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government’s classified documents that deny its sovereignty claim to South Korea's Dokdo islets have been disclosed to the South Korean public for the first time.Kim Mun-gil, the head of a local research institute on Korean and Japanese cultures, revealed them on Thursday, marking the Dokdo Day, during his lecture at a middle school in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province.The four cadastral documents written in 1876 stipulate that Ulleung Island together with another island, in apparent reference to Dokdo in its vicinity, have nothing to do with Japan and therefore Japan should not take any interest in them.Kim said the documents were sent by Japan's Home Ministry at the time to the government of Shimane Prefecture, which Japan claims the South Korean islets belong to.