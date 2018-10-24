Two Koreas Holding General-level Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea began general-level talks on Friday to assess the implementation of their military agreement signed last month during the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.Departing for the truce village of Panmunjeom for the talks, South Korean chief delegate Major General Kim Do-gyun told reporters that the two sides will review the measures that have been undertaken so far and discuss plans for the enforcement of the agreement.Kim said that the two sides will discuss forming and running a joint military committee, as well as plans for joint field research on the Han River estuary.He pledged his best efforts to produce results at the talks to ensure a smooth implementation of the military agreement and thus contribute to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and establishing lasting peace in the region.Major General Kim will lead South Korea's five-member delegation, while the North Korean side will be represented by Lieutenant General An Ik-san.