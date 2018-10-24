S. Korea's Consumer Sentiment Dips in Oct.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer sentiment fell below the benchmark 100 again in October after a rebound the previous month.According to a survey by the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Friday, the composite consumer sentiment index for this month stood at 99-point-five, down point-seven points from a month earlier.The figure had slipped since May and rebounded for the first time in three months in September. A reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists.The BOK said that in spite of positive economic conditions in the U.S. and improvements in some economic indicators, concerns about falling stock prices and increasing costs due to a rise in oil prices pulled down the index.The central bank said that the index measuring people's sentiment regarding current economic conditions marked 67 in October, up three points from the previous month, while the public's assessment of overall economic conditions for the next six months remained unchanged at 77.