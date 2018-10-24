S. Korean Military to Hold 'Taegeuk Exercise' Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military will hold its annual simulation war game exercise next week.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Friday that the "Taegeuk Exercise,'' a computer-based simulation, will be held from next Monday through Friday.The exercise has been held every year between May and June, but was postponed this year to create a positive atmosphere for talks between the two Koreas and the U.S. and North Korea.The JCS said that this year, it plans to hold the simulation exercise along with the Hoguk exercise involving the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps, in light of the suspension of the Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise, a joint drill between South Korea and the U.S.The annual Hoguk exercise, which involves actual deployment of troops, will be held from next Monday through November ninth.