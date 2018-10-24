'Pace of Progress in Inter-Korean Ties, US-N. Korea Relations Can't be the Same'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said on Friday that the pace of improvement in inter-Korean ties and U.S.-North Korea relations cannot be the same.During a lecture at Yonsei University in Seoul, Kang remarked on differences between South Korea and the international community regarding advances in inter-Korean exchanges and negotiations for the North's denuclearization.She stressed that South Korea is the key party regarding Korean Peninsula issues, saying the pace of progress cannot be the same for diverse aspects such as inter-Korean ties and U.S.-North Korea relations.The minister then added that she believes all the parties share the ultimate goal of achieving a peaceful Korean Peninsula free of nuclear weapons.