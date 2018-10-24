Menu Content

Another Victim of Japan's Sexual Slavery Dies

Write: 2018-10-26 11:28:00

Photo : YONHAP News

Another elderly victim of Japan’s wartime sex slavery has died.

The House of Sharing said Ha Jeom-yeon passed away early Wednesday due to her poor health. She was 97.

In 1936, Ha was staying at her sister's home in Osaka when a Korean neighbor took her to a factory, and she was then forced to work as a sex slave for Japanese soldiers in Taiwan, Hong Kong, China and Indonesia.

She returned home in 1946, a year after the war ended. Since 2016, she had been staying at the House of Sharing in Gyeonggi Province, a shelter built for the sexual slavery victims. 
  
With her death, only 27 survivors of sexual slavery remain out of 240 registered with the government.
