Another Victim of Japan's Sexual Slavery Dies

Photo : YONHAP News

Another elderly victim of Japan’s wartime sex slavery has died.The House of Sharing said Ha Jeom-yeon passed away early Wednesday due to her poor health. She was 97.In 1936, Ha was staying at her sister's home in Osaka when a Korean neighbor took her to a factory, and she was then forced to work as a sex slave for Japanese soldiers in Taiwan, Hong Kong, China and Indonesia.She returned home in 1946, a year after the war ended. Since 2016, she had been staying at the House of Sharing in Gyeonggi Province, a shelter built for the sexual slavery victims.With her death, only 27 survivors of sexual slavery remain out of 240 registered with the government.