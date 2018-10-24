Ex-NCA Deputy Appears for Arrest Warrant Request Deliberation

Photo : YONHAP News

Lim Jong-hun, a former judge at the center of a massive judicial power abuse scandal, appeared Friday at the Seoul Central District Court for deliberations on prosecutors’ request for his arrest warrant.Prosecutors on Tuesday requested the warrant for the former deputy head of the National Court Administration(NCA), the top court's administration affairs body, on a string of charges including power abuse, dereliction of duty and falsifying public documents.Lim, who worked for the NCA from 2012 to 2017, is accused of attempting to influence controversial trials to gain the previous Park Geun-hye administration's support for the establishment of a new appellate court.He is also accused of consulting with the then-senior presidential foreign affairs secretary on litigation concerning Korean victims of Japan's forced labor during World War Two seeking compensation from Japanese firms.In the request, prosecutors pointed at former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae and former NCA chief Park Byung-dae as Lim’s accomplices.Observers believe that the Seoul court’s decision on whether to issue the arrest warrant for Lim will be crucial in prosecutors’ probe into the latest scandal.The court decision is set to come late Friday or in the early hours of Saturday.