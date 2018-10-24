Two Koreas Hold General-level Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea are holding general-level talks on Friday to assess the implementation of their military agreement signed last month during the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.At the beginning of the talks at the truce village of Panmunjeom, South Korean chief delegate Major General Kim Do-gyun said that he was happy to see the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone disarmed in line with the military agreement.Kim added these meaningful and substantial measures are properly being carried out, which will serve as momentum for the two Koreas to take future-oriented steps.Kim's North Korean counterpart Lieutenant General An Ik-san said that the military authorities of the two Koreas should feel proud of the fact that they made some contribution to achieving a grand goal of peace, progress and reunification of the Korean Peninsula.In the Friday talks, the two sides will discuss forming and running a joint military committee, which will handle contentious military issues such as suspending massive military drills and establishing a peace maritime zone in the Yellow Sea.The two sides will also discuss forming a team for joint field research on the Han River estuary. They earlier agreed to finish the study by December.