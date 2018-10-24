Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, US to Hold Annual Security Meeting Next Week

The defense chiefs of South Korea and the U.S. are set to hold their annual Security Consultative Meeting(SCM) in Washington next Wednesday.The meeting between South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis will center on ways to achieve complete denuclearization and establish a permanent peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.The two sides will also discuss the transfer of wartime operational control from Washington to Seoul and future enforcement of their joint annual military drills.The defense chiefs are likely to agree on reorganizing the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command to be led by the South Korean military following the control transfer, and suspending their annual Vigilant Ace air exercises this year.Marking the 50th anniversary of the meeting, the two allies plan to to adopt a joint statement and push for ratification of a resolution supporting the role of the SCM.