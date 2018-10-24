US Sanctions Singaporean Firms for N. Korean Money Laundering

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: The United States sanctioned two Singapore-based firms and an individual over their alleged money laundering for North Korea. As it unveiled the new penalties, Washington reiterated that sanctions on Pyongyang will remain until the North’s complete denuclearization.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The U.S. Treasury Department announced on Thursday that it is targeting commodities trading company Wee Tiong and marine fuels company WT Marine as well as Tan Wee Beng, a Singaporean national who serves as the director and a shareholder of Wee Tiong.The department said the two companies and Tan are suspected of having, directly or indirectly, engaged in illicit economic activity that involves or supports the North’s government or senior officials, including money laundering, counterfeiting of goods or currency and bulk cash smuggling.It added that the latest action highlights Pyongyang’s continued illicit use of the financial system to circumvent sanctions, as well as Washington’s commitment to safeguard that system and implement existing UN Security Council resolutions.Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement that Tan and his co-conspirators made deliberate efforts to launder money through the U.S. financial system on behalf of North Korea, adding that the government will not overlook these deceptive practices.He said the U.S. is deeply committed to the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea, and his department will continue to enforce and implement sanctions until that time.The move came three weeks after the U.S. slapped sanctions on a Turkish company and two of its officers for trading luxury goods with the North.Observers in the UN have assessed that with the latest designation, the U.S. has reaffirmed that the North's denuclearization must come before any easing of sanctions.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.