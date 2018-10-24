Four S. Korean Municipalities Recognized as International 'Wetland Cities'

Photo : YONHAP News

Four municipalities in South Korea have been recognized as international "wetland cities" for their efforts to protect urban wetlands.Jeju, Suncheon, Changnyeong and Inje are among 18 cities around the globe that were given the accreditation Thursday at a Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance conference in Dubai.The heads of the four South Korean municipalities will receive credentials at the Dubai conference which runs until next Monday.The Wetland City Accreditation system was adopted at the previous triennial conference in 2015, after South Korea initially proposed the idea four years earlier.The accredited cities can use the "Ramsar" brand in their agricultural products and for other purposes for six years.