Economy Incheon City Begins Legal Review of Recovering Land from GM Korea

The city of Incheon has started a legal review of whether it can recover a piece of land it lent to GM Korea for free.



The company vowed in 2005 to invest more than 97 billion won in a research facility and testing site in the city, but on Friday voted to spin off its research division into a separate entity.



The city government says lawyers are reviewing whether the city can now rescind its permission it granted in 2005 to occupy the land for 50 years.



City residents and civic groups back the city's efforts to recover the land.