Politics Friday's Inter-Korean General Level Talks Finished

South and North Korea held general-level talks on Friday to assess the implementation of the military agreement signed during the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang in September.



The meeting lasted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and took place on the northern side of the truce village of Panmunjeom.



Major General Kim Do-gyun headed South Korea's five-member delegation, while the North's delegation was represented by Lieutenant General An Ik-san.



The two sides discussed forming a joint military committee and a team for field research on the Han River estuary. They also discussed how September’s agreement has already been implemented and set future milestones.



The two Koreas are expected to release a joint statement shortly.