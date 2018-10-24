Menu Content

Friday's Inter-Korean General Level Talks Finished

Write: 2018-10-26 16:02:07Update: 2018-10-26 18:16:45

South and North Korea held general-level talks on Friday to assess the implementation of the military agreement signed during the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang in September. 

The meeting lasted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and took place on the northern side of the truce village of Panmunjeom.

Major General Kim Do-gyun headed South Korea's five-member delegation, while the North's delegation was represented by Lieutenant General An Ik-san.

The two sides discussed forming a joint military committee and a team for field research on the Han River estuary. They also discussed how September’s agreement has already been implemented and set future milestones.

The two Koreas are expected to release a joint statement shortly.
