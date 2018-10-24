Two Koreas Agree to Remove 22 DMZ Guard Posts

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Major General Kim Do-gyun says South and North Korea have agreed on a timetable for withdrawing guard posts in the heavily fortified demilitarized zone(DMZ).Kim was the South's chief delegate at General-level military talks that wrapped up Friday at the truce village of Panmunjeom.The two Koreas agreed to each remove eleven guard posts from the DMZ by November and complete verification work by December.In addition to removing the 22 guard posts on a trial basis, the two sides also agreed on a schedule for joint field research on the Han River estuary in the border areas.They also agreed to swiftly establish a joint military committee which will carry out the two sides' September agreement aimed at preventing skirmishes in the border region.Kim and his North Korean counterpart Lieutenant General An Ik-san began the meeting Friday morning in an effort to follow up on military agreements reached between the two sides' defense chiefs on the sidelines of the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang in September.