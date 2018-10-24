Kia Motors Delivers Dismal 3Q Results Amid Faltering Sales

South Korea’s second-largest automaker Kia Motors says its operating profit in the third quarter was 117-point-three billion won, down 66-point-seven percent from the previous quarter.
Kia Motors’ net profit for the third quarter was 297-point-seven billion won, up 202 percent on-year but down ten percent on-quarter.
Sales slipped zero-point-two percent on-year to 14-point-one trillion won.
The dismal quarterly results mirror those of Kia's larger affiliate Hyundai Motor, which announced this week a 67 percent drop in operating profit from the previous quarter.
A slump in sale in major overseas markets, quality control costs and the won's strength against the dollar are widely seen as factors in the automakers' quarterly net results.