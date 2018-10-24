Kia Motors Delivers Dismal 3Q Results Amid Faltering Sales

South Korea’s second-largest automaker Kia Motors says its operating profit in the third quarter was 117-point-three billion won, down 66-point-seven percent from the previous quarter.Kia Motors’ net profit for the third quarter was 297-point-seven billion won, up 202 percent on-year but down ten percent on-quarter.Sales slipped zero-point-two percent on-year to 14-point-one trillion won.The dismal quarterly results mirror those of Kia's larger affiliate Hyundai Motor, which announced this week a 67 percent drop in operating profit from the previous quarter.A slump in sale in major overseas markets, quality control costs and the won's strength against the dollar are widely seen as factors in the automakers' quarterly net results.