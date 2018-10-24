Defense Ministers of S. Korea, U.S. to Meet in Washington Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo plans to meet with his U.S. counterpart James Mattis in Washington at next Wednesday's 50th Security Consultative Meeting(SCM).The two sides are expected to discuss cooperation to achieve complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Joint military exercises and the eventual transfer of wartime operational control from the United States back to South Korea are also on the agenda.The two sides are also expected to reach a final agreement on suspending the massive joint air exercise called Vigilant Ace that was scheduled for December.