Minister Vows Joint Excavation of Activist's Remains

Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Pi Woo-jin says she'll push for joint inter-Korean projects, including the remains excavation of Korean independence activist An Jung-geun.An is celebrated as a freedom fighter in Korea for assassinating Japanese statesman Itō Hirobumi in 1909 during the colonial era.In a ceremony marking 109 years since that assassination, Minister Pi pointed out that the book An wrote in prison spoke of an Asian peace that current generations continue to strive for.Chairman of the Korea Liberation Association Park Yoo-cheol says that peace is beginning to unfold on the Korean Peninsula.Some 400 guests, including An's granddaughter, attended Friday's memorial ceremony.