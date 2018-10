Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Friday the government was exerting continued efforts to make a visit to South Korea by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un happen within the year.Senior U.S. officials have suggested that a second North Korea-U.S. summit will not happen any earlier than next year.Despite that, Minister Kang said the government was pushing for Kim's visit this year, saying the visit can lead to fruitful results in terms of peace and denuclearization.