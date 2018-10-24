S. Korean Weather Agency Seeks to Build Mount Baekdu Observatory

A South Korean weather agency is seeking to build a volcano observatory on Mount Baekdu in North Korea.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Friday, the move is part of the agency’s long-term plan to foster greater cooperation with the North.Under the plan, the KMA will seek to build a joint observatory with North Korea on the mountain. The state-run agency plans to equip the facility with devices to detect magnetic fields and analyze volcanic gas and crustal movements in addition to a communications network.A KMA official said it is conducting a feasibility study for the plan, but has yet to discuss it with the North.