Defense Minister: S. Korea to Swiftly Create Conditions for OPCON Transfer

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo says South Korea will move quickly to establish conditions for the stable transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) from the United States.Jeong made the remark during a parliamentary audit on Friday, explaining the move is intended to realize a joint defense system led by the South Korean military.He said the military is doing its best to establish readiness to prevent a security vacuum under any circumstances. He added the implementation of an inter-Korean military accord signed in September will be based on strong national defense.The minister said the military will provide reliable support to back the South Korean government’s efforts for denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.