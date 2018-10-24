Some Kindergartens Close as Gov't Toughens Oversight

Photo : YONHAP News

Education authorities are closely monitoring moves by some private kindergartens to suspend or close their business after the government announced a comprehensive plan to deal with widespread financial irregularities.According to officials, some private kindergartens have responded to the crackdown by closing their doors or discontinuing student recruitment.The Gyeonggi Province Office of Education estimated six private kindergartens in Gwangju and another in Bucheon will not recruit three-year-olds next year.In the event that more kindergartens follow suit, education authorities are closely monitoring establishments around the country to ensure a proper response should kindergarten availability become a problem for parents.On Thursday, the government revealed strict regulatory measures for private kindergartens in Korea, declaring that all will be brought under an official state accounting system by 2020.