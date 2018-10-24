VOA: No Letup in US Sanctions on N. Korea Despite Talks

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. has apparently not let up on sanctions against North Korea after the two countries began denuclearization talks.A Voice of America(VOA) report on Friday said the U.S. announced nine North Korea sanctions so far this year, surpassing last year’s eight.According to the U.S. media outlet, Washington announced three of the sanctions this year, by February, but held back on issuing any between March and July, as it began to engage the regime for summit talks. However, in the following three months, it announced six other sanctions.The number of individuals and entities put on Washington’s North Korea sanctions list stands at 117 this year, approaching last year’s 124.