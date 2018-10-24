Gov't to Launch Tripartite Meeting with Parties in Early Nov.

Photo : YONHAP News

Discussions are under way to launch a prospective regular meeting among the government and ruling and opposition parties early next month.An official of the presidential office said on Friday they are talking with the ruling and opposition parties about holding their first tripartite talks on November fifth.If held, the agenda is expected to focus on parliamentary ratification of the Panmunjeom Declaration, peace-building measures on the Korean Peninsula and the government’s major economic policies.During a meeting at the top office in August, President Moon Jae-in and the floor leaders of the five major political parties agreed to hold three-way meetings on a quarterly basis, starting next month, to promote cooperative politics.