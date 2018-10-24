Seminar Marks Approaching Centennial of Korean Films

Photo : YONHAP News

Ahead of next year’s centennial of Korean films, a seminar has been held to look back on the history of Korean movies and prepare for the future.Co-hosted by the Korean Film Council and the Korea Association of Film Critics, Friday’s seminar in Seoul brought together around 100 local film industry figures.Korean Film Council Chairman Oh Seok-geun said in an opening speech that the council will do its utmost to assist further development of South Korean films.Saturday marks Korean Film Day, which commemorates the screening of the country’s first film, “Fight for Justice,” on October 27th, 1919.