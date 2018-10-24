Seoul Education Office to Unveil Plan against Kindergarten Irregularities

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education will announce a plan to cope with widespread irregularities at private kindergartens, including building more public preschools.Seoul Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon told reporters on Friday that his office will unveil the measure on Tuesday, explaining it will focus on turning as many private kindergartens into public ones and overhauling the way private kindergartens receive assistance.Cho said they are also reviewing the possibility of equipping every Seoul district with a public kindergarten as some have none. However, he declined to elaborate on when the measure will be implemented.