S. Korean Military Plane to Transport Koreans Stranded on Typhoon-Hit Saipan

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government plans to dispatch a military transport plane to Saipan to help bring back hundreds of South Koreans stranded on the typhoon-hit Western Pacific island.The Foreign Ministry said the plane will fly the Koreans from Saipan to nearby Guam, where they will return home on South Korean passenger planes.The transport plane is expected to depart from Gimhae International Airport west of Busan early Saturday. The ministry’s emergency response team will be on board to assist with the operation.The ministry says it will send more planes to Saipan if necessary, and ask South Korean airliners to increase flight services between Guam and South Korea.Category-five typhoon Yutu slammed Saipan on Thursday, leaving more than 17-hundred South Korean tourists stranded on the popular tourist island.