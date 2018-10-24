Saipan Int'l Airport Will Open Sunday for Outgoing Passengers Only

Photo : YONHAP News

A newspaper in Saipan reported that Saipan International Airport will open Sunday for commercial airlines, but strictly for outbound passengers only.Friday's online edition of the Saipan Tribune quoted Commonwealth Ports Authority executive director Christopher S. Tenorio as saying that they have decided to open the airport for tourists and people who are stranded on the island that want to leave.Tenorio also said that the Saipan airport will “probably” reopen a week from Friday, adding that it is closed to incoming traffic until further notice.Tenorio said they opened the airport runway strictly for humanitarian assistance.He said the Saipan airport sustained severe damage due to Super Typhoon Yutu and that there is no refueling, power is not completely restored, navigation aids are inoperable and the terminal suffered flooding along with structural damage.