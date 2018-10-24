Only 3 out of 10 Single Women Consider Marriage Necessary

The number of South Koreans that believe it is necessary to get married is shrinking.An experts group advising the Presidential Committee on Aging Society and Population Policy on Saturday issued a report that contains an analysis of the changes to public perception regarding marriage.The percentage of people who believe that marriage is a must or that it's better to marry has been declining over the years from 64-point-seven percent in 2010 to below 52 percent in 2016.The number of people that think marriage is necessary has been decreasing across the board, regardless of gender or marital status, but there has been a particularly noticeable decline among unmarried women, from about 47 percent in 2010 to 31 percent six years later.This means that as of 2016, only three out of every ten single women believe they need to get married.The percentage of single men who positively view marriage has also fallen from over 62 to 43 percent.Experts say this can only aggravate Korea's low birthrate.