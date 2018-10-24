FM: Gov't to Respect Court Ruling on Wartime Compensation

Photo : KBS News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says the government will respect a Supreme Court ruling expected Tuesday regarding a compensation case for Korean victims of Japanese wartime forced labor.During a parliamentary audit of the Foreign Ministry on Friday, Kang said she believes the judiciary will deliver a decision according to the law and procedures.She was responding to a question on whether the victims of forced labor have individual rights to request compensation.The minister said the government will respect the ruling and decide on its stance accordingly.She also commented on a controversial statement that the Foreign Ministry under the previous administration conveyed to the court regarding the case in late 2016, saying that it's regrettable.She promised to conduct an internal probe into the matter within the ministry.In the opinion submitted to the court in 2016, the Foreign Ministry under former President Park Geun-hye did not deny the Japanese government's stance that the wartime compensation issue was resolved through a 1965 bilateral treaty.This was also around the time that the Park administration controversially signed a deal with Tokyo in late 2015 to settle another colonial issue involving sexual slavery.