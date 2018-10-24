Deans of 6 N. Korean Universities Visit Canada

Photo : YONHAP News

Radio Free Asia reports that the leaders of six top universities in North Korea visited the University of British Columbia(UBC) in Canada last week.The U.S. international broadcaster said Saturday the deans and vice deans of the six schools visited UBC in Vancouver from October 16th to the 20th as part of the Canada-North Korea Knowledge Partnership Program, dubbed KPP.The visit came as the KPP invited the leadership of the North Korean schools, including Kim Il Sung University.The North Korean delegation met with UBC officials during their five-day visit and discussed academics and university management in general.UBC Professor Park Kyung-ae, who oversees the KPP program, said that it's highly unusual for a group of North Korean university presidents to visit a foreign university.Over the past eight years, in cooperation with the KPP, the North Korean universities have sent six professors to UBC each year for training.Professor Park said the North Korean professors have shown a keen interest in the MBA course and that three North Korean forestry scholars were also invited for the first time this year.