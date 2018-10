Photo : KBS News

North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Shin Hong-chol left Pyongyang Saturday aboard a plane to Russia.Japan's Kyodo news agency said he will meet with Russian officials, possibly to arrange North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to the country.Russia's TASS news agency earlier said Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov would meet with the North Korean official to discuss Kim's visit to Russia and his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.