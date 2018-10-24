Average Gasoline Price Nears 1,700 Won

Photo : KBS News

Domestic gasoline and diesel prices continued to rise for the 17th consecutive week, posting the highest levels this year.According to Opinet, a Web site on oil price information run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the price of regular gasoline sold at gas stations nationwide rose by an average three-point-five won to one-thousand-689-point-seven won per liter in the fourth week of October.The three-point-five won gain is smaller than the ten won increases of past weeks.Nonetheless, the price of gasoline is nearing 17-hundred won, the highest price since the end of 2014.The price of diesel also rose more than four won to reach one-thousand-494-point-six won this week, inching close to the 15-hundred won threshold.By region, the average gas price is the highest in Seoul at one-thousand-773-point-three won per liter. The lowest prices can be found in Daegu at just over one-thousand-661 won.The Korea National Oil Corporation expects prices to stabilize in the near future amid falling global oil prices and a six-month fuel tax cut that the Seoul government has decided to implement from early November.