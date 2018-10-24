N. Korean Diplomat Arrives in Russia for Talks

Photo : KBS News

A senior North Korean diplomat arrived in Russia on Saturday for talks with his Russian counterpart.North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Sin Hong-chol arrived at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow at 2:30 p.m. from Pyongyang on a flight via Beijing.The North Korean diplomat is set to meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.The meeting comes amid speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could visit Moscow for his first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Morgulov told local media on Friday that he will meet with the North Korean diplomat next week in Moscow to discuss issues regarding North Korea-Russia relations. He added the dates for Kim's visit to Russia and his summit with Putin are being coordinated.