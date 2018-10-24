US Special Envoy to Arrive in S. Korea Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

United States Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will arrive in South Korea on Sunday afternoon to coordinate steps for North Korea's nuclear disarmament.A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said that Biegun will meet with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and his counterpart Lee Do-hoon separately on Monday.During the talks, Lee and Biegun are expected to share developments regarding planned high-level and working-level talks between Washington and Pyongyang. The two sides are also likely to discuss strategy for negotiations with North Korea after the U.S. midterm elections.Lee is expected to touch on the issue of securing exemptions from U.S. sanctions against the North to facilitate inter-Korean cooperation projects, such as a railway connection scheme.Washington's recent sanctions against Pyongyang are also likely to be discussed in the meeting.