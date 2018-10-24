Asiana to Send Flight to Saipan to Transport Stranded S. Koreans

Photo : KBS News

Asiana Airlines said it plans to send a 300-seat plane to typhoon-hit Saipan on Sunday to bring South Koreans home.The Land, Infrastructure and Transport Ministry and local airlines had originally planned to send five flights on Sunday.But Saipan International Airport authorities reportedly notified all airlines that only one flight per airline will be allowed for Sunday, citing the conditions of the airport that sustained severe damage due to Typhoon Yutu.Accordingly, Asiana will send one flight on Sunday and another on Monday.Jeju Air will send two flights, and T'way Airlines will send one on Monday to bring the stranded Korean tourists home.Meanwhile, the Seoul government plans to transport about 300 South Koreans from Saipan to nearby Guam on Sunday using a military transport plane. The tourists will then return home at 7 p.m. and by midnight on two flights.