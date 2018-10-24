Education Authorities to Hold Meeting on Kindergartens' Possible Shutdown

Photo : KBS News

Education authorities will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday afternoon to discuss measures to deal with a possible shutdown of private kindergartens amid calls for efforts to address irregularities in preschool facilities.In the meeting, the Education Ministry and education offices of 17 cities and provinces will check the situation of private kindergartens moving to suspend operations or refusing to admit new students in protest of a set of government measures aimed at improving their transparency.The meeting will also discuss ways to increase state-run kindergartens.Meanwhile, the Korea Kindergarten Association representing the nation's private kindergartens plans to hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the results of a state audit of private kindergartens.