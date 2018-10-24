S. Korea Ranks Near Bottom in OECD in Rate of State Preschoolers

Photo : KBS News

South Korea ranked near bottom among advanced nations in the rate of children using state-run kindergartens and other pre school institutions.According to the minor opposition Justice Party's analysis of a report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), 21-point-one percent of South Korean children, between the ages of three and five, attended state-run preschool institutions in 2016.The nation ranked 32nd among 35 OECD nations, whose average rate marked 66-point-nine percent – the average for Group 20 nations stood at 58 percent.Amid a growing public uproar over irregularities among private kindergartens, the government and the ruling Democratic Party are pushing for a set of measures, such as boosting the ratio of state-run kindergartens to 40 percent at an early date.