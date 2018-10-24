'Police Didn't Investigate Jang Ja-yeon Scandal Properly'

Photo : KBS News

The prosecution said a police team which probed a 2009 sexual abuse case involving the late actress Jang Ja-yeon did not investigate the case properly.A special independent panel at the prosecution looking into past controversial cases said on Sunday in a news release that a number of important evidence showing Jang's schedule and acts were not seized during the police search of Jang's house and vehicle in March 2009.The panel said that the police search for Jang's home and car took just 57 minutes, seizing just one computer, three mobile phones, three memory chips and one diary.The police reportedly neither searched Jang's dressing room and her purse nor requested an arrest warrant for her blog.About nine years ago, Jang, a 29-year-old budding actress, killed herself and left behind a suicide note that included a list of dozens of men whom she was allegedly forced to have sex with against her will, including corporate executives and a major newspaper representative.At the time, the prosecution indicted her agency and manager on violence and defamation charges but did not investigate suspicions against others on the list.