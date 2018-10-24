S. Korea's 4 Major Banks' Interest Earnings Up 10%

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's four leading banks earned 16-point-seven trillion won from interest earnings alone this year.According to regulatory data released by lenders on Sunday, KB Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank and KEB Hana Bank earned a combined 16-point-76 trillion won in interest during the first nine months of the year.The figure represents over a ten percent on-year increase.Of the four banks, KB Kookmin placed in the top spot earning four-point-five trillion won, followed by Woori, Shinhan and KEB Hana.If the current pace continues, the total for the whole year is expected to surpass the 20 trillion-won mark.