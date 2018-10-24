Trump Reaffirms He Won't Rush N. Korea Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he doesn't care how long it takes to resolve North Korea's nuclear issue as long as there are no nuclear tests.During a rally in Illinois ahead of the midterm elections, Trump repeated he would not rush in nuclear negotiations with North Korea.Trump said that his predecessors left North Korean issues unattended for 70 years, but he made progress in just four months, rejecting criticism that he is not moving quickly enough for the North's denuclearization.The U.S. president also stressed his good relations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, adding things are going well.He projected a bright economic future for North Korea in return for its denuclearization, saying that the communist country is located in a very good position between China, Russia and South Korea.