Education Minister Vows to Ban Kindergarten Shutdowns Without Parents' Consent

Photo : YONHAP News

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said the government will revise guidelines to require private kindergartens to secure parents' prior consent before closing or suspending operations.The minister made the comment at a meeting with officials of the Education Ministry and education offices of 17 cities and provinces in Seoul on Sunday.Minister Yoo said that private kindergartens' unilateral shutdowns are subject to investigation by the Fair Trade Commission and a special audit by the education offices.Detailed plans to increase the ratio of state-run kindergartens were also discussed during the meeting.Yoo said the government has already secured the budget and teachers for 500 classes to be created at existing state-run kindergartens in March, adding 500 billion won from the 2019 budget will be spent for an additional 500 classes that will be created next September.