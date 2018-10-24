S. Koreans Begin Returning Home from Typhoon-hit Saipan

Photo : YONHAP News

South Koreans began departing from Sapian over the weekend after being stranded on the typhoon-hit island in the Western Pacific.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said that a military transport plane airlifted 488 South Koreans from Saipan to nearby Guam Saturday and Sunday, who then returned home or are on their way home on commercial flights.The ministry will continue with the transport plan on Monday.As Saipan International Airport partially resumed operations on Sunday, Asiana Airlines sent a flight which returned carrying 258 passengers, including about 90 Koreans, Sunday evening.On Monday, four South Korean commercial flights are expected to carry about 800 to 900 South Koreans home.