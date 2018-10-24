Trial of Governor Kim in Opinion Rigging Case Begins Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The trial for South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo, who has been indicted on opinion rigging in collusion with an influential blogger known as "druking," has begun in earnest.Appearing at the Seoul Central District Court Monday morning for the first hearing, the governor again denied his charges. He told reporters that he will do his best so that the truth will be revealed.The independent counsel team, led by Huh Ik-bum, indicted the governor in August on allegations that Kim and the blogger used data manipulation software called King Crab from November 2016 and during last year’s presidential election.The team concluded the blogger actively developed the software with permission from Kim after showing the governor an early version of the computer program in November 2016. Kim claims that he visited the blogger's office, but did not see any demonstration of the program.Kim was also charged with violating the election law for allegedly offering the post of consul general in Sendai, Japan, to an acquaintance of the blogger in exchange for assistance in the local elections.