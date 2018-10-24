Pyongyang Declaration Legally Effective Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The agreement reached last month between the leaders of the two Koreas was posted on the South Korean government's official gazette on Monday.The Pyongyang Joint Declaration signed by President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their summit in Pyongyang took effect as soon as it was posted.The military agreement, designed to help implement the Panmunjeom Declaration of the inter-Korean summit in April, will also be posted on the gazette this week.Last Tuesday, Moon ratified the declaration and inter-Korean military agreement after the Cabinet approved them earlier in the day.