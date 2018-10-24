S. Korea's Suicide Rate Dropping, but Still Highest Among OECD Nations

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's suicide rate remains the highest among developed nations despite a decline in recent years.According to the Health and Welfare Ministry's analysis of data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD), the average rate of suicide among 100-thousand South Koreans was 25-point-eight in 2016.That's the highest among OECD member nations whose average suicide rate was eleven-point-six.Latvia and Slovenia had the second-highest rate at 18-point-one, followed by Japan, Hungary and Belgium. Turkey had the lowest rate at two-point-one.Data show that the suicide rate for OECD countries has been falling since 1985. For South Korea, the number has generally been rising since 2000 but has started to drop since 2010.