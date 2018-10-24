Moon Says Willing to Take Kim Jong-un to Mt. Halla

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Sunday that he is willing to give North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a tour of Mount Halla, if Kim comes for a visit.The president also said he will ensure the peace process will not fail and will work closely with both North Korea and the United States.Moon made the remarks as he trekked Mount Bugak located behind the presidential office with his staff and reporters, mentioning the expression "from Mount Baekdu to Mount Halla."The two mountains are the tallest in their respective countries. During Moon's visit to the North last month, the two leaders climbed Mount Baekdu.