Moon to Deliver Budget Speech at National Assembly Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will deliver a speech at the National Assembly on Thursday, calling for bipartisan support for the passage of next year's budget bill.In the speech, Moon is expected to urge parliament to ratify the historic Panmunjeom Declaration adopted after his first summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The president will then call on the assembly to support the government by passing a related budget needed to carry out the declaration.Moon is also expected to call for bipartisan support for a series of pending economic and reform bills.It will be Moon's second budget speech, following his first one last year.